WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Vale stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.58. 856,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,848,826. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.