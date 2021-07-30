WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,757 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. 128,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,049. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

