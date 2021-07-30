The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $261,919,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after acquiring an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $148.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.11.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

