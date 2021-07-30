Colony Group LLC Sells 493 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $562,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 410,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.93 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

