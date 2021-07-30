Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

