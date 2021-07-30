KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $63.81 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.