Colony Group LLC Buys 32 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $713.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

