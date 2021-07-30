ZClassic Trading Up 11.1% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,263,373 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

