DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,533. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

