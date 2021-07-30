DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,533. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
