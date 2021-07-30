Raymond James Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $340.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.11.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.04. The stock had a trading volume of 168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $327.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.