iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

