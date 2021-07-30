EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 73.3% in July

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EXFO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.59. 2,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

