B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Upland Software by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Upland Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPLD opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

