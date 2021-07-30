Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,909 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,317,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.