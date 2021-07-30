Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $76,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.05.

NYSE SPOT opened at $225.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

