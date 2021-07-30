Weaver Consulting Group Has $487,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,603. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02.

