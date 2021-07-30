Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

IBM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,411. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

