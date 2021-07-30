Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,852. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

