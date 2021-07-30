Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,852. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.