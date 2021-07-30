Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

