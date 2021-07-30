HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several brokerages have commented on HFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,418. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

