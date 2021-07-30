Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 21,473 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.35. 15,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,902. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.09 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

