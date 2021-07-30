JLP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 5.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $39,560,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $30,273,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

