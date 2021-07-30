Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,788. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

