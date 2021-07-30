Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,975,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $233.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,353. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $233.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

