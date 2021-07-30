Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Shares Up 2.1%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Talanx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

