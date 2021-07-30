Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$193.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.
IFC traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$169.77. 79,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,951. The firm has a market cap of C$29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.16.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
