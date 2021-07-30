Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$193.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$169.77. 79,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,951. The firm has a market cap of C$29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.16.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.