Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of LW opened at $67.25 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

