Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 20%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price traded down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.03 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). 8,292,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,754,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £111.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.04.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.