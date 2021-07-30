Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 20%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price traded down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.03 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). 8,292,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,754,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £111.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.04.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

