FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Down 0.5%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 352,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 39,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

