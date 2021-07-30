Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) PT at $44.25

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Stride by 91.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Stride by 23.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Stride by 29.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

