Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

