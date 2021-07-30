Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

CLBK opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.