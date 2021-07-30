Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

