SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.90. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.