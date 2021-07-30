Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

IEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.