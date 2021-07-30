Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,174. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

