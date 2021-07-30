American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. 32,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

