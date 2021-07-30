Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.27. 14,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

