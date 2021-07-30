AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

AMSF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

