Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, primarily due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. While the company expects aircraft sales activity to increase in 2021 compared with the year-ago levels, it does not expect the same to return to pre-pandemic levels in the year The increase in operating expenses are concerning as well. However, we are impressed by Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, Air Lease's board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciative. The company's liquidity position is also praiseworthy.”

Shares of AL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

