Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $775.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

