CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,973. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $157,390,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

