Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 20,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,162. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

