Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

