Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 459,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522,150. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.