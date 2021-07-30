Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%.
NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
