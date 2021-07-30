Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,535 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 304,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,758 shares during the period.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

