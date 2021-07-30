Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.81. The company had a trading volume of 188,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

