Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 93,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. 88,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

