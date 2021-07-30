Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $906,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 56,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

